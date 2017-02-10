The U.S. Army Mission Command has awarded Systematic a multimillion-dollar contract for the deployment of the company’s commercial off-the-shelf command, control, computing and communications software.
Systematic said Feb. 3 its SitaWare platform will work to bolster situational awareness and cooperation of warfighters across the military branches.
Rafael Torres, Systematic president, said SitaWare is designed to address the U.S. Army‘s C4I requirements and features an open architecture and support for international information exchange standards.
He added SitaWare will become a key component of the Army Common Operating Environment as part of the award.
Army Mission Command Taps Systematic for C4I Software; Rafael Torres Comments
The U.S. Army Mission Command has awarded Systematic a multimillion-dollar contract for the deployment of the company’s commercial off-the-shelf command, control, computing and communications software.
Systematic said Feb. 3 its SitaWare platform will work to bolster situational awareness and cooperation of warfighters across the military branches.
Rafael Torres, Systematic president, said SitaWare is designed to address the U.S. Army‘s C4I requirements and features an open architecture and support for international information exchange standards.
He added SitaWare will become a key component of the Army Common Operating Environment as part of the award.