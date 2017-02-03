Black Box has secured a $22.7 million contract from the U.S. Army‘s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems to support a security assistance program of Ukraine’s defense ministry.
Black Box said Thursday PEO EIS’ office of Foreign Military Sales for Ukraine’s ministry of defense awarded the contract in support of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative – Information Technology which demonstrates a joint effort between the U.S. and its allies.
The project will look to establish a joint cybersecurity, command and control, logistical and medical information systems capacity for Ukraine’s ministry of defense and the contractor will offer engineering, furnishing, installation, integration and testing services.
“We look forward to delivering a fully integrated command level information system that is purpose built to meet mission and operational needs for the U.S. and Ukraine as we have done globally for the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Jeff Murray, Black Box vice president of government solutions.
The company noted that the partnership will also help Ukraine’s efforts towards becoming a full NATO partner.
Black Box offers logistics information systems and engineering design support for the U.S. Army C4I systems including the Mission Command Center which relocated to Wiesbaden, Germany.
Army Taps Black Box to Support Ukraine Security Assistance Program
Black Box has secured a $22.7 million contract from the U.S. Army‘s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems to support a security assistance program of Ukraine’s defense ministry.
Black Box said Thursday PEO EIS’ office of Foreign Military Sales for Ukraine’s ministry of defense awarded the contract in support of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative – Information Technology which demonstrates a joint effort between the U.S. and its allies.
The project will look to establish a joint cybersecurity, command and control, logistical and medical information systems capacity for Ukraine’s ministry of defense and the contractor will offer engineering, furnishing, installation, integration and testing services.
“We look forward to delivering a fully integrated command level information system that is purpose built to meet mission and operational needs for the U.S. and Ukraine as we have done globally for the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Jeff Murray, Black Box vice president of government solutions.
The company noted that the partnership will also help Ukraine’s efforts towards becoming a full NATO partner.
Black Box offers logistics information systems and engineering design support for the U.S. Army C4I systems including the Mission Command Center which relocated to Wiesbaden, Germany.