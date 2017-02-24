Atlantis Resources Deploys Lockheed-Designed Turbine for Scotland’s Tidal Energy Project

Atlantis Resources has installed off the coast of Scotland its first 1.5 megawatt turbine with the Lockheed Martin-built subsystems designed to generate tidal energy.
The deployment is part of the MeyGen project that seeks to produce approximately 400 MW of tidal energy to provide electricity to up to 175,000 households in Scotland, Lockheed said Thursday.
Lockheed’s energy business designed the AR1500 turbine for Atlantis and equipped it with two subsystems – Variable Pitch System and Yaw Drive System – that work to allow the turbine to perform automatic rotation around its base to facilitate tidal power generation.
Atlantic installed and connected the turbine to the shore in less than an hour and plans to field up to 270 turbines for the MeyGen project.
Lockheed and Atlantis partnered in 2013 to design and build technology platforms and other components for the tidal power market.
