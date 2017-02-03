AT&T has developed a cloud-based private networking system that will work to help clients manage and protect connected devices from security breaches.
The AT&T Control Center is powered by Cisco‘s Jasper IoT connectivity management platform and designed to provide organizations visibility on data usage, performance costs and provisioning status, AT&T said Wednesday.
The system also offers connectivity to cloud service providers and data centers via the AT&T’s virtual private network as well as security support from the NetBond ecosystem.
“The industry is growing rapidly with analysts forecasting there will be tens of billions of connected devices by 2020. This acceleration will introduce new risks for businesses,” said Chris Penrose, president of AT&T’s internet of things solutions unit.
Mo Katibeh, senior vice president of AT&T’s advanced solutions business, the introduction of IoT technologies into NetBond will help organizations manage workloads and data from the public internet and private network.
AT&T Unveils Cloud-Based Private Networking System for Connected Devices
