AWS Enters Agreement With Plano, TX to Provide GovCloud to City Agencies, Police

Amazon Web Services and the city of Plano, Texas, have entered into an agreement to give local government and law enforcement agencies access to the company’s U.S. government cloud platform.
AWS said Monday the Criminal Justice Information Services agreement works to enable Plano’s city government and police department to use AWS GovCloud (US) to utilize encryption and other features in efforts to establish information security.
“[The CJIS security addendum] will allow us to leverage the security and scalability of the cloud so our police department and other city agencies can utilize the most innovative technologies,” said Bruce Glasscock, city manager of Plano.
Glasscock added Plano aims to share outcomes and best practices with other cities.
AWS noted the new agreement is the eighth CJIS security addendum that it has signed with jurisdictions across the U.S.
The company said law enforcement agencies work to meet security and compliance requirements through AWS and its partner ecosystem that includes vendors of body cameras, digital evidence management systems, dispatch systems, video redaction software and records management systems.
