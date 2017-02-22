Boeing Awarded UAE C-17 Logistics Support, Simulator Maintenance Contract

Boeing has secured a two-year, $18.7 million contract from the government of the United Arab Emirates to logistics support and training simulator maintenance services for UAE’s C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft.
The company said Tuesday the C-17 Globemaster III will support the country’s inventory of motion-based devices built for airlifter crew and personnel training.
“With this new UAE contract, Boeing will continue training the Emirati C-17 students through each phase of their careers,” said Larry Sisco, C-17 training program manager at Boeing.
Sisco added that the company works with customers to help them maintain C-17 fleet mission readiness with training and learning tools.
Boeing have installed 35 aircrew simulators at multiple training centers around the world to date.
The company also currently provides C-17 training to the U.K., India and NATO’s strategic airlift capacity.
