Booz Allen Hamilton and Elastic have formed a partnership with the intent to help public and private sector clients adopt open cloud-based technologies to analyze, manage and search large volumes of data.
Elastic said Thursday the partnership aims to accelerate real-time analytics, logging, search and security programs as well as assist enterprise customers in efforts to increase their access to data.
Booz Allen plans to use Elastic’s Stack open source software and X-Pack commercial extension offerings to help customers transition to modern data architectures as well as create real-time applications that offer anomaly detection, cybersecurity and data search capacity.
“Elastic is very excited to expand upon our relationship with Booz Allen to help enterprises and government agencies tap into the unrealized potential of their data, accelerate open data initiatives and solve complex use cases like cybersecurity,” said Aaron Katz, senior vice president of worldwide field operations at Elastic.
“With the creation of the Elastic Champions Group, Booz Allen and Elastic will gain direct user feedback designed to refine and accelerate the adoption of the Elastic Stack and X-Pack for our joint customers.”
Booz Allen-Elastic Alliance Seeks to Help Clients Manage Data With Open Cloud-Based Tech
