CAE’s KC-135 Simulator Certified for Air Force Training Center Network Deployment

CAE‘s U.S. subsidiary has obtained authorization to operate the KC-135 Stratotanker‘s operational flight trainer on the U.S. Air Force‘s Distributed Training Center Network.
The company said Tuesday the ATO permits the KC-135 Aircrew Training System to connect with other Mobility Air Force platforms to help the service branch perform live-virtual-constructive training on a secure and classified network.
CAE USA is the prime contractor of the KC-135 ATS program and the company works to connect the KC-135 simulator fleet to a virtual network in efforts to support training with aircrews of other air refueling platform simulators.
Clifford Sanchez, manager of the Air Force’s KC-135 ATS program, said the capacity to conduct air refueling training across a network helps the military branch maintain proficiency and readiness.
Prior to the certification, CAE USA worked with the Air Force to ensure that the KC-135 simulator meets the Defense Department‘s risk management requirements and cybersecurity standards.
The program currently works to transition additional KC-135 aircrew training devices to expand the Air Force’s capacity to conduct virtual training over the DTCN.
KC-135, manufactured by Boeing, is designed to perform mid-air refueling of fighter and bomber aircraft.
