Capstone has secured a task order to provide continued program management support for the enterprise network of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.
The company said Wednesday it will help the Commander, Navy Installations Command to manage the Navy Marine Corps Intranet program under the task order awarded via the Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 contract vehicle.
Capstone will also collaborate with the Naval Enterprise Networks Program Office to prepare and transition CNIC’s information technology services to the Next Generation Enterprise Network.
“This award also represents our fifth consecutive award providing this support to the Commander, Navy Installations Command,” said Capstone Chairman Bill Moore.
Moore added that the contract helps represent the CNIC’s trust in the company’s capacity to provide the command’s enterprise IT needs.
The National Institutes of Health‘s Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center awarded the task order to Capstone.
Capstone to Extend Mgmt Support for Navy-Marine Corps Intranet Program
