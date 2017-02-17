Comprehensive Health Services has joined the International Stability Operations Association, a consortium of private and nongovernmental organizations that offer services for critical missions.
The company said Thursday ISOA aims to foster ethical standards in operational contractor support, establish multisector partnerships in the stability operations space and help its members pursue business development goals.
“We are proud to be a member of this distinguished organization,” said Doug Magee, senior vice president of business development at Comprehensive Health Services.
Kelley DeConciliis, vice president of Comprehensive Health Services’ international business, supports ISOA’s advocacy for the use of commercial services in high-risk and remote environments as a member of the organization’s board of directors.
Comprehensive Health Services Becomes an ISOA Member; Doug Magee Comments
Comprehensive Health Services has joined the International Stability Operations Association, a consortium of private and nongovernmental organizations that offer services for critical missions.
The company said Thursday ISOA aims to foster ethical standards in operational contractor support, establish multisector partnerships in the stability operations space and help its members pursue business development goals.
“We are proud to be a member of this distinguished organization,” said Doug Magee, senior vice president of business development at Comprehensive Health Services.
Kelley DeConciliis, vice president of Comprehensive Health Services’ international business, supports ISOA’s advocacy for the use of commercial services in high-risk and remote environments as a member of the organization’s board of directors.