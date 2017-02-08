CSRA has obtained Amazon Web Services’ Managed Service Partner designation after the former completed the evaluation process for requirements in application migration and cloud infrastructure.
The status seeks to authorize CSRA to automate, monitor and manage their public sector clients’ environments, CSRA said Tuesday.
Larry Prior, president and CEO of CSRA, said the company works to meet the needs of clients through investments in workforce training and certification, delivery capabilities and managed service offerings.
“CSRA’s work with AWS combines the experience and technology our customers need to mitigate risk in complex projects and advance on their journey to digital transformation,” he added.
The Managed Service Program accepts new partners that completed third-party audits designed to evaluate compliance with the program’s more than 100 controls for AWS’ portfolio of products and services.
CSRA Gets AWS Managed Service Partner Designation; Larry Prior Comments
