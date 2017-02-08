DARPA Seeks Research Proposals for Online Social Behavior Simulation

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has begun to solicit industry proposals to research and develop technologies that will work to simulate the spread of information across online platforms.
DARPA said in a broad agency announcement posted Monday on FedBizOpps that proposals for the Computational Simulation of Online Social Behavior program should include approaches to foster scientific advances.
The agency introduced the SocialSim program in a move to create high-fidelity computational simulation tools that would help analyze adversaries’ disinformation campaigns and disseminate information to citizens during disaster relief operations.
DARPA expects to issue multiple awards for two technical areas and a single award for a third technical area under the program.
Responses to the BAA are due March 29.
