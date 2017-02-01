Data Dimensions has secured a spot under the General Services Administration‘s Schedule 36 contract vehicle to offer office imaging services to government agencies over the next five years.
The contract will help provide Data Dimensions access to federal government contracts and opportunities in line with its service and product offerings, the company said Tuesday.
Jon Boumstein, president and CEO of Data Dimensions, added the award works to simplify the sales process for the firm’s portfolio in the federal market.
Among the services offered via the GSA Schedule 36 contract are document scanning. optical character recognition, data entry and file conversion.
Data Dimensions is a business process and workflow automation service provider and is a portfolio company of the HealthEdge Investment Partners private equity fund.
Data Dimensions to Offer Office Imaging Services to Agencies Under GSA Schedule 36
