Some defense industry executives have said they expect an increase in federal defense funds under the administration of President Donald Trump amid the uncertainty in the government budgeting process, The Tribune-Democrat reported Sunday.
Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp., said he forecasts there would be “some growth” in fiscal 2018 as defense contractors work to “make a positive impact.”
He added the Trump administration’s plans to increase the Department of Defense budget could have advantages for local contractors.
Sheehan said he expects the White House to pass a complete budget before the Oct. 1 deadline as lawmakers aim to draft the spending plan for FY 2018 in May, according to the report.
Defense Firms Expect Growth in Federal Funds Under Trump Administration; Ed Sheehan Comments
