The Department of Homeland Security has certified a suite of Rave Mobile Safety platforms as “qualified anti-terrorism technologies” and added the products on DHS’ approved technologies list.
The company said Tuesday its Rave Alert, Smart911 and Rave Panic Button offerings have obtained Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology Act designation and SAFETY Act certification from the department.
“Evaluation for the SAFETY Act Certification and Designation required rigorous analysis and evaluation, which makes us honored and proud to be designated with such an important accreditation,” said Tom Axbey, president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety.
The company developed its platforms to provide mass notification and emergency communications capacity to military, government, healthcare, higher education and commercial organizations.
DHS OKs Rave Mobile Safety’s Emergency Comm, Data Platforms; Tom Axbey Comments
The Department of Homeland Security has certified a suite of Rave Mobile Safety platforms as “qualified anti-terrorism technologies” and added the products on DHS’ approved technologies list.
The company said Tuesday its Rave Alert, Smart911 and Rave Panic Button offerings have obtained Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology Act designation and SAFETY Act certification from the department.
“Evaluation for the SAFETY Act Certification and Designation required rigorous analysis and evaluation, which makes us honored and proud to be designated with such an important accreditation,” said Tom Axbey, president and CEO of Rave Mobile Safety.
The company developed its platforms to provide mass notification and emergency communications capacity to military, government, healthcare, higher education and commercial organizations.