The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue an electronic request for proposals on the design and construction of wall structures between the U.S. and Mexico by March 6.
DHS said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice its Customs and Border Protection agency will launch a two-phase procurement effort that will initially seek concept papers of prototypes for the southern border wall.
CBP will ask interested parties to submit proposals through March 10, 2017, and subsequently evaluate submissions in the succeeding 10 days.
The agency will then require down-selected offerors to respond to the full RFP until March 24.
CBP expects to award multiple contracts by mid-April as a result of the solicitation notice.
A DHS report obtained by Reuters indicates that President Donald Trump’s planned 1,250-mile border wall will extend the current 654-mile border with Mexico and cost up to $21.6 billion over a three-year construction period.
DHS Preps RFP for Border Wall Construction Project
