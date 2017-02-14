The Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate has issued a request for information participation for global positioning system equipment manufacturers to offer an opportunity for product testing against jamming and spoofing threats.
DHS said Monday it will host a GPS Testing for Critical Infrastructure event April 17-April 21 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana as part of a series of test opportunities to be conducted throughout the next two years.
“Accurate and precise position, navigation and timing information is vital to the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Robert Griffin, acting DHS under secretary for science and technology.
Griffin added that the program looks to boost the security and resiliency of critical infrastructure as well as evaluate GPS vulnerabilities and bolster ongoing GPS research and development efforts.
Selected respondents from the RFIP will be asked to ink a Limited Purpose Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with DHS S&T for the group’s participation in the April event which will create live-sky test scenarios that involve spoofed GPS signals.
Interested parties have until March 3 to submit responses for the RFIP.
DHS S&T Opens Tech Testing Opportunity for GPS Equipment Manufacturers
