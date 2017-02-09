DHS Taps NTT DATA for Biometric System Testing, Quality Assurance Services; Tim Conway Comments

Tim Conway
NTT DATA has received an $8 million contract to provide independent system-level test support and quality assurance services to the Department of Homeland Security‘s Office of Biometric Identity Management.
The company said Wednesday it will help sustain OBIM’s legacy Automated Biometric Identification System and support the implementation of DHS’ new Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology under the contract.
“Modernizing legacy infrastructure and applications systems is mission critical to public sector clients,” said Tim Conway, president of NTT DATA’s public sector group.
Conway added the company will help the department transition from IDENT to HART.
The contract also calls for NTT DATA to verify and validate IT products and services in support of OBIM.
OBIM performs biometric identification, information sharing and analysis to help authorized frontline personnel identify and evaluate individuals that may pose a risk to the U.S.
