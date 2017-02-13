DigitalGlobe, Esri and Harris have formed a partnership to offer ArcGIS customers access to a library of satellite imagery along with analytical and deep learning tools designed to help users gain insights from imagery at scale.
The AllAccess+Analytics service combines DigitalGlobe’s Geospatial Big Data platform, Harris’ ENVI remote sensing analytics portfolio and Esri’s ArcGIS Enterprise 10.5 platform, DigitalGlobe said Monday.
The integrated offering provides subscribers an option to use DigitalGlobe imagery for hosting in the GBDX technology and machine learning algorithms along with Esri’s Raster Analytics and ENVI analytics in an integrated environment.
DigitalGlobe added the service is intended to help customers access and define analytics services within an organization’s federated enterprise GIS to obtain insights from Earth observation data.
John-Isaac Clark, head of platform product development at DigitalGlobe, said the company aims to provide customers access to more than 100 petabytes of commercial satellite imagery through the AllAccess+Analytics offering.
DigitalGlobe will market the service to Esri customers licensed for ArcGIS Image Server 10.5 Amazon Web Serviceson ‘ US-EAST-1 region.
DigitalGlobe-Harris-Esri Alliance to Offer ArcGIS Users Satellite Imagery, Analytics Tech Access
