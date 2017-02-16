DigitalGlobe has launched a new web-based subscription service for international defense and intelligence customers to access the satellite operator’s library of more than 2.7 billion square miles of imagery.
SecureWatch is designed to combine multisource geospatial intelligence content such as satellite imagery with different refresh intervals and resolutions, geographic information system layers, news stories and social media posts and transportation data, DigitalGlobe said Wednesday.
The online service offers access to images from the company’s constellation of Earth observation satellites that include GeoEye-1, four WorldView and legacy satellites.
Subscribers also have the option to stream images to preferred image exploration software such as Esri‘s ArcGIS and Textron‘s RemoteView via SecureWatch.
Dan Jablonsky, senior vice president of DigitalGlobe’s international defense and intelligence business, said the company introduced SecureWatch to provide customers with 24/7 access to the latest available satellite imagery for use in various missions such as humanitarian, counterterrorism and disaster response efforts.
The service offering also includes tools designed to help users measure coordinates, create annotated image graphics for reports and briefings and produce videos to demonstrate area changes.
DigitalGlobe Launches Web-Based Imagery Access Service; Dan Jablonsky Comments
