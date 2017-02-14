DigitalGlobe and NTT Data have partnered to include elevation data availability in both companies’ products as part of efforts to grow in the imagery information market.
DigitalGlobe will offer NTT Data’s 5-meter digital elevation model called AW3D Standard to help broaden the latter’s global sales network, NTT Data said Tuesday.
James Rogers, vice president of product marketing and management at DigitalGlobe, said the agreement will provide clients with access to a wide variety of readily-available global terrain models to help with decision-making tasks.
Koji Kato, head of NTT Data’s e-Community division, said the partnership aims to help the company deliver global datasets to new clients via DigitalGlobe’s global network and offer data that can support ongoing research on issues regarding the Earth’s topography.
“Going forward, we hope to expand our strategic partnership even further to offer additional value-added products to global clients,” added Kato.
DigitalGlobe, NTT Data Partner to Add Elevation Data for Imagery Product Users
DigitalGlobe and NTT Data have partnered to include elevation data availability in both companies’ products as part of efforts to grow in the imagery information market.
DigitalGlobe will offer NTT Data’s 5-meter digital elevation model called AW3D Standard to help broaden the latter’s global sales network, NTT Data said Tuesday.
James Rogers, vice president of product marketing and management at DigitalGlobe, said the agreement will provide clients with access to a wide variety of readily-available global terrain models to help with decision-making tasks.
Koji Kato, head of NTT Data’s e-Community division, said the partnership aims to help the company deliver global datasets to new clients via DigitalGlobe’s global network and offer data that can support ongoing research on issues regarding the Earth’s topography.
“Going forward, we hope to expand our strategic partnership even further to offer additional value-added products to global clients,” added Kato.