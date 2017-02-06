DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-4 Satellite Enters Service After Testing & Calibration Phase Completion

DigitalGlobe started to provide its first customer direct access to its Lockheed Martin-built WorldView-4 satellite Wednesday following the completion of in-orbit test and calibration phase.
DigitalGlobe said Friday it will add additional direct access clients to WorldView-4 service throughout this year and expects to provide satellite tasking and archive support to all customers in the second half of 2017.
WorldView-4 entered service nearly three months after it launched aboard a United Launch Alliance-made Atlas V rocket as the fifth satellite in DigitalGlobe’s constellation designed to collect commercial satellite imagery at 30-centimeter resolutions.
The satellite will work to help DigitalGlobe meet other commercial use requirements such as the development of 3D models and country-scale basemaps.
