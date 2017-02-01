RedSeal has secured a multi-year, $33.8 million contract to help the Defense Information Systems Agency implement a network modeling and risk scoring platform.
DISA will use RedSeal’s technology to model and monitor the Defense Department‘s Joint Regional Security Stacks, gain visibility into network segmentation and measure the resiliency of the JRSS infrastructure, the company said Tuesday.
Kimberly Baker, vice president and general manager of RedSeal’s public sector business, said the Joint Management Program oversees the management, monitoring and control of DoD’s digital operations worldwide.
The JRSS system is designed to employ a standardized security architecture comprised of firewall intrusion detection and prevention, enterprise management, virtual routing and forwarding tools to support approximately 95 percent of DoD’s network.
RedSeal Chairman and CEO Ray Rothrock said that the company’s platform will work to help DISA manage the agency’s cyber strategies and investments as well as protect assets and sustain operations.
DISA also plans to deploy the RedSeal modeling and risk scoring platform to all U.S. Army networks, U.S. Air Force boundary networks and other combatant commands networks in a push to boost the resilience of military networks.
DISA to Implement RedSeal Network Modeling, Risk Scoring Platform; Ray Rothrock, Kimberly Baker Comment
