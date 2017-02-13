DLT Solutions has received a 10-year contract to provide cloud platforms and services to state and local government agencies that are part of the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing organization.
The company said Thursday it will offer its platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service cloud platforms through Amazon Web Services, Google, Akamai and other vendor partners under the NASPO ValuePoint contract.
Gary Danoff, senior vice president of cloud solutions at DLT, said the master agreement seeks to reflect the company’s efforts to support states and chief information officers in the public sector through the delivery of secure cloud platforms and services.
DLT said the agreement took effect Sept. 30, 2016, and will run through Sept. 15, 2026.
NASPO ValuePoint is a multi-state cooperative purchasing organization that works to provide public, state and local agencies as well as higher education institutions access to cloud platforms and other information technology offerings.
DLT to Provide Cloud Platforms Under Multistate Cooperative Procurement Contract
