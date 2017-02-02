DoD Adds Pulse Secure’s UC Tech to DISA-Approved Products List

Pulse Secure has obtained certification from the Defense Department to offer network access control and mobile virtual private network platforms to DoD customers.
The company said Tuesday DoD added the Pulse Connect Secure 8.2 mobile VPN and Pulse Policy Secure 5.3 NAC tool to the DoD Unified Capabilities Approved Products List following a certification process run by the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Pulse Secure added it went through the process at the Joint Interoperability Test Command distributed testing center at Fort Huachuca with the support of consulting company Tachyon Dynamics.
DoD’s UC APL program serves as a platform for customers to procure unified capabilities-related technologies that meet DISA’s Security Technical Implementation Guides.
