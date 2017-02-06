Doug Davis, senior vice president and general manager of Intel‘s automated driving group, has said Elaine Chao’s appointment as transportation secretary presents an opportunity for the government and industry to collaborate to maintain U.S. edge in vehicle automation and smart infrastructure.
Davis wrote in an article published Friday that Intel aims to work with Chao, the Transportation Department and Congress to establish public policies that will drive U.S. transportation and infrastructure modernization.
“Updating American infrastructure implies a transformation in the way we approach urban and city planning,” said Davis.
“It will require millions of cameras and other sensors to improve safety and efficiency along our roads and highways, along with wireless chips embedded in traffic signals, street lights, parking meters and parking lots,” he added.
Davis noted Intel works with other companies to incorporate technologies such as 5G wireless connectivity and artificial intelligence into the U.S. transportation system.
He said autonomous vehicles could help save lives, provide mobility for aging and disabled people, address traffic congestion and optimize the efficiency of transportation system and businesses.
Doug Davis: Intel Seeks Collaboration With DOT Secretary Elaine Chao to Spur Transport Innovation
