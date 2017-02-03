Eaton to Help Update Navy, Marine Corps Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition Systems

The U.S. Army‘s Engineering and Support Center has awarded Eaton a contract to support the modernization of supervisory control and data acquisition systems installed at U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps facilities in San Diego, California.
Eaton said Tuesday it will supply equipment and provide project management, labor, engineering, supervision and transportation services to help the Naval Facilities Engineering Command’s utilities systems division automate, operate and maintain SCADA systems.
The company will also work with NAVFAC and the Naval Sea Systems Command to help the two military organizations meet power system and cybersecurity requirements of California state, local and county regulatory agencies and the Defense Department‘s Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process and Risk Management Framework.
The contract also covers ongoing site condition surveys as well as factory, performance verification and endurance evaluations for SCADA mechanical equipment, hardware and software.
“From system architecture design to deployment, commissioning and training, Eaton will provide all the resources needed to help NAVFAC enhance the intelligence and automation of its power systems to meet its evolving energy management and uptime needs,” said John Stampfel, vice president and general manager of Eaton’s electrical engineering services and systems division.
