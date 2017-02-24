Envistacom has supported the deployment of communications networks and supporting infrastructure to the Defense Information Systems Agency‘s facility at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
The company said Thursday it led the design, installation, configuration and testing of three communications networks at DISA’s 164,000-square-foot complex.
Tom Proctor, vice president of operations at Envistacom, said the company also applied its network design, engineering and cybersecurity experience to the project.
Envistacom worked with Tellabs to obtain components used in DISA’s passive optical local area network as well as two other LANs.
The networks are designed to provide more than 3,000 end points and approximately 1 terabyte of throughput.
Optical LAN is a high-bandwidth, fiber-optic network that works to support voice, video and data transmissions.
Envistacom Helps Deploy Comm Networks at DISA Facility
Envistacom has supported the deployment of communications networks and supporting infrastructure to the Defense Information Systems Agency‘s facility at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
The company said Thursday it led the design, installation, configuration and testing of three communications networks at DISA’s 164,000-square-foot complex.
Tom Proctor, vice president of operations at Envistacom, said the company also applied its network design, engineering and cybersecurity experience to the project.
Envistacom worked with Tellabs to obtain components used in DISA’s passive optical local area network as well as two other LANs.
The networks are designed to provide more than 3,000 end points and approximately 1 terabyte of throughput.
Optical LAN is a high-bandwidth, fiber-optic network that works to support voice, video and data transmissions.