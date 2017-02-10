Fornetix and Semper Fortis Solutions have launched new extensions of an encryption key management platform and systems integration designed to secure government, commercial and military communications and data networks from cyber threats.
Semper Fortis combined its systems integration capability with Fornetix’s Key Orchestration offerings under a reseller agreement, Fornetix said Wednesday.
Fornetix’s Key Orchestration is a platform that works to streamline key management processes through automated encryption key administration, complies with FIPS 140-2 security standards and is based on a scalable architecture that supports back-up and restore and clustering processes.
Fornetix and Semper Fortis will take part in the four-day RSA 2017 conference that is set to kick off on Feb. 13 in San Francisco.
Fornetix, Semper Fortis Unveil Combined System Integration, Encryption Key Mgmt Tools
