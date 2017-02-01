Fortinet has expanded the capacities for its intent-based network security platform in a push to help enterprise customers address internet of things-based security risks.
The company said Tuesday its Security Fabric platform offers control, infrastructure scale and visibility over an enterprise’s network to help defend against attack surfaces from the proliferation of IoT devices.
Security Fabric is designed to correlate IoT security incidents and threat intelligence for organizations to establish a synchronized response to IoT threats.
“Malicious cyber actors have been increasingly targeting the billions of IoT devices online today, essentially turning the Internet of Things into an Internet of Threats,” said Phil Quade, chief information security officer of Fortinet.
“It’s critical that today’s enterprises implement security solutions that can identify, understand, and protect their infrastructures from the massive attack surfaces created by IoT.”
Fortinet noted that enterprises can defend the scope of IoT and the cloud through the implementation of three strategic network security strategies such as learning how to authenticate and classify IoT devices as well as segmenting IoT devices.
Fortinet Updates Network Security Platform to Help Address IoT Threats; Phil Quade Comments
