French Defense Procurement Agency Taps Airbus DS-ENGIE Ineo Team for Air Operations Comms Network
The French defense procurement agency has awarded a team consisting of ENGIE Ineo and Airbus‘ defense and space business an eight-year contract for a communications network that will help manage the air operations of the country’s defense ministry.
Airbus said Monday the consortium will support the design, deployment and compliance of the DESCARTES STCA operational telephone and security systems based on air traffic control availability and resilience requirements.
DESCARTES STCA will work to provide internet protocol-based, cross-site telephone services to support military missions and link with civil air traffic control and NATO networks in line with efforts to establish a unified European airspace.
The program aims to update the French defense ministry’s infrastructure networks in an effort to boost bandwidth, service quality and cybersecurity to support inter-ministerial activities.