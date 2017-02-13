Grant Thornton has opened a new office in Arlington County, Virginia, that works to consolidate staff from across the Washington metropolitan area and facilitate increased collaboration and engagement.
The company said Thursday the office can accommodate up to 1,500 people and includes a multipurpose space, modern conference and team rooms as well as audiovisual and collaborative technologies.
“We built our new Metro DC office to fit the way we like to work — with plenty of opportunity for collaboration, coaching and creativity,” said Grant Thornton CEO Mike McGuire.
Grant Thornton noted that the new space at the Rosslyn community in Arlington will serve as a hub for staff and clients in the metro D.C. region.
“We are confident that Arlington County and the Rosslyn Business Improvement District will provide the infrastructure, workforce and resources necessary for the company to thrive,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Grant Thornton Unveils New Office in Arlington County, VA; Mike McGuire Comments
