The General Services Administration seeks comments from industry on the agency’s plan to create a new special item number for Earth observation services under the Information Technology Schedule 70 procurement vehicle as part of efforts to address commercial imagery requirements across the government.
GSA said Feb. 14 in a FedBizOpps notice it seeks to help federal agencies access multiple technology products designed to support satellite imagery and communication, IT security and content management and distribution via an Earth Observation Solutions SIN.
The SIN will be created to consolidate geospatial Earth observation imagery, data, platforms and services as well as offer Schedule 70 vendors an opportunity to differentiate their IT and geospatial Earth observation offerings.
GSA also seeks industry feedback on the government’s proposed blanket purchase agreement for commercial geospatial services.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency partnered with GSA to integrate the schedules and contractual instruments into NGA’s efforts to procure operationally responsive geospatial intelligence from commercial providers.
Responses to the RFI are due no later than March 3.
GSA Eyes Schedule 70 SIN, BPA for Earth Observation, Commercial Geospatial Services
