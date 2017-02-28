GSA, HPE Ink Government-Wide Software Agreement; Mary Davie Comments

The General Services Administration and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have signed a deal that seeks to facilitate the procurement of HPE’s software platforms by federal agencies and help GSA expand federal license agreements with software publishers.
Mary Davie
The government-wide enterprise software agreement is part of the modification to Carahsoft Technology’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract for HPE software products in order to reduce duplication in software agreements, GSA said Monday.
The agreement divides HPE offerings into four product categories that include Software License Management, Software Incremental Development, IT Portfolio Savings and Data Center Automation.
Software License Management is a set of HPE products designed to help agencies manage licenses through adoption of best practices and software asset management platforms, while Software Incremental Development is a collection of HPE offerings that works to help agencies develop software applications through agile development processes.
IT Portfolio Savings is a category of HPE offerings built to help agencies manage their inventory of apps, while Data Center Automation is a set of products designed to consolidate data centers.
Mary Davie, assistant commissioner at GSA’s office of information technology category and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the agreement supports category management for software products and seeks to help agencies comply with federal information technology mandates.
The adoption of HPE’s software offerings under the four product categories could result in $50 million in government savings over five years, GSA noted.
