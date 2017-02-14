The General Services Administration has begun its search for potential industry sources of entity identification and validation support services.
Dun & Bradstreet currently provides such services under a contract that is set to expire in 2018, GSA said Monday.
The Federal Acquisition Regulation and 2CFR policies also have been updated to eliminate references to D&B and its proprietary Data Universal Numbering System.
Entity validation services include the assignment of a unique numbering system designed to identify companies, nonprofit organizations and agencies that seek to do business with the federal government in the form of contracts, grants and other types of assistance, according to a FedBizOpps notice posted Friday.
GSA wants information on entity validation services for use in all aspects of federal acquisition and financial assistance processes such as address verification, organizational hierarchy and method to determine unique assignment.
Comments to the sources sought notice are due March 13.
GSA Seeks Info on Entity Identification, Validation Support Sources
