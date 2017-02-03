GSA Seeks Proposals for SmartPay 3 GWAC Vehicle

The General Services Administration has asked industry to submit proposals for the third iteration of its governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle for charge cards and other payment services.
Approximately 560 agency clients and organizations are expected to use the GSA SmartPay 3 contract to procure fleet, travel, chip-based charge cards, virtual accounts and other payment support services, GSA said Thursday.
Contracts awarded through the SmartPay 3 program will run through Nov. 28, 2021 and could extend to 2031 if all options are exercised.
The SmartPay program processed approximately $28 billion in purchase, fleet and travel transactions in fiscal 2016.
GSA said in a FedBizOpps notice that it plans to award fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts through the SmartPay 3 program prior to the expiration of SmartPay 2 contracts on Nov. 29, 2018.
The agency will accept proposals through March 22.
