Harris has unveiled a lightweight wideband manpack radio system the company designed to help military customers transmit data beyond line of sight via high-frequency communication networks.
The Falcon III RF-300H system is built to replace the US Type 1 AN/PRC-150(C) multiband radio technology and increase data transfer rate tenfold, Harris said Tuesday.
The company developed RF-300H in an effort to offer military clients an alternative to satellite communications for tactical voice and data exchange.
RF-300H is equipped with a commercial GPS or a selective availability anti-spoofing module and compatible with more than 100,000 Falcon II HF radios currently deployed globally, Harris added.
Harris Releases New Falcon Manpack Radio Tech for High-Frequency Tactical Comms
Harris has unveiled a lightweight wideband manpack radio system the company designed to help military customers transmit data beyond line of sight via high-frequency communication networks.
The Falcon III RF-300H system is built to replace the US Type 1 AN/PRC-150(C) multiband radio technology and increase data transfer rate tenfold, Harris said Tuesday.
The company developed RF-300H in an effort to offer military clients an alternative to satellite communications for tactical voice and data exchange.
RF-300H is equipped with a commercial GPS or a selective availability anti-spoofing module and compatible with more than 100,000 Falcon II HF radios currently deployed globally, Harris added.