Harris to Provide Voice Comms System for Turkey’s Air Traffic Mgmt Program

Harris has been selected to provide a voice over internet protocol communication system in support of an air traffic management program in Turkey.
The company said Thursday it will provide the cloud-based Voice Communication System for the 21st Century platform for Turkey’s air navigation service provider known as Devlet Hava Meydanlari Isletmesi.
Harris will install VCS21 system at seven facilities in the country.
VCS21 works to modernize ATM programs through net-centric voice communications that could help lessen reliance on traditional point-to-point communications and support transition to IP-based communications.
Ed Sayadian, president of Harris’ mission networks business, said VCS21 now supports air navigation service providers in Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.
The company will also provide the system to the Single European Sky ATM Research project that looks to modernize airspace and air traffic control across Europe.
