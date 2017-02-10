Hypori has integrated Bluetooth access control functionality with its virtual mobile infrastructure platform designed to help government agencies safeguard applications and data in mobile devices from cyber threats.
The company added the functionality as part of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract it secured from the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate in July 2016, Hypori said Thursday.
The new feature works to help accredited users connect Bluetooth-equipped headsets, scanners and other approved devices to apps in the Hypori VMI platform while blocking unapproved mobile devices.
Robert Griffin, acting undersecretary for science and technology at DHS, said the new functionality seeks to ensure interoperability and data privacy with peripheral devices used in the field.
Hypori will present its VMI’s Bluetooth function at the four-day RSA Conference that is set to start on Feb. 13 in San Francisco.
Hypori Adds Bluetooth Functionality to Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Under DHS SBIR Contract
