The National Institute of Standards and Technology has certified Hypori‘s virtual mobile device offering as compliant with Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 level 1.
Hypori said Monday federal civilian agencies, intelligence communities and military branches can now utilize the company’s virtual mobile device to help secure applications and data that might be vulnerable on a physical mobile device.
The device is designed to support communications, mission-critical applications and situational awareness activities of defense agencies and first responders that use mobile devices.
“The needs and requirements specific to federal agencies are complex but also paramount to national security and keeping our government operating efficiently,” said Bill Moore, director of Hypori’s public sector business.
NIST’s certification makes Hypori the first virtual mobile infrastructure provider to secure the FIPS 140-2 for a virtual mobile device and adds to the company’s validations from federal standards bodies that include the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership.
Hypori’s Virtual Mobile Device Obtains Federal Info Processing Standard Certification
The National Institute of Standards and Technology has certified Hypori‘s virtual mobile device offering as compliant with Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 level 1.
Hypori said Monday federal civilian agencies, intelligence communities and military branches can now utilize the company’s virtual mobile device to help secure applications and data that might be vulnerable on a physical mobile device.
The device is designed to support communications, mission-critical applications and situational awareness activities of defense agencies and first responders that use mobile devices.
“The needs and requirements specific to federal agencies are complex but also paramount to national security and keeping our government operating efficiently,” said Bill Moore, director of Hypori’s public sector business.
NIST’s certification makes Hypori the first virtual mobile infrastructure provider to secure the FIPS 140-2 for a virtual mobile device and adds to the company’s validations from federal standards bodies that include the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership.