Alan Webber, research director at IDC Government Insights, told Cisco in an interview published Monday that cloud computing, big data and analytics, internet of things, mobility, user experience and identity and security are the six technology platforms that will play a role in digital government.
Webber said that cloud will work to reduce the number of computing resources government agencies need to deliver digital services, while analytics tools will be used by agencies to tailor services to citizens’ needs.
He noted that digital transformation in the government sector will occur across five areas that include engagement channel, operating model, leadership, workforce and data usage.
The adoption of digital platforms could change how the government operates, delivers services to citizens and interacts with businesses and other government organizations, he said.
Webber also mentioned trends that government professionals should consider when it comes to digital transformation such as cybersecurity risks associated with the adoption of digital platforms, development of new legal and regulatory frameworks and establishment of new government agencies.
IDC’s Alan Webber: Cloud, Analytics Among Tech Platforms to Play a Role in Digital Govt
