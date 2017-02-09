Intel looks to invest more than $7 billion to help complete the development of a new semiconductor factory in Arizona that will work to produce microprocessors for data centers and connected devices.
The company said Wednesday it expects the Fab 42 factory to open an estimated 10,000 jobs in Arizona in the long term, including 3,000 positions for equipment technicians, process engineers, facilities-support engineers and technicians at the site in Chandler.
CEO Brian Krzanich said Intel’s investment in manufacturing capacity and research will support efforts to maintain U.S. leadership in the global semiconductor industry.
Intel added Fab 42 will use the 7-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing process to develop computer chips designed to have increased computing power, speed and storage capacity to support artificial intelligence, transportation services, medical research and other applications.
Construction of the facility could span over four years, the company said.
Intel to Allot $7B for Future Semiconductor Factory in Arizona; Brian Krzanich Comments
Intel looks to invest more than $7 billion to help complete the development of a new semiconductor factory in Arizona that will work to produce microprocessors for data centers and connected devices.
The company said Wednesday it expects the Fab 42 factory to open an estimated 10,000 jobs in Arizona in the long term, including 3,000 positions for equipment technicians, process engineers, facilities-support engineers and technicians at the site in Chandler.
CEO Brian Krzanich said Intel’s investment in manufacturing capacity and research will support efforts to maintain U.S. leadership in the global semiconductor industry.
Intel added Fab 42 will use the 7-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing process to develop computer chips designed to have increased computing power, speed and storage capacity to support artificial intelligence, transportation services, medical research and other applications.
Construction of the facility could span over four years, the company said.