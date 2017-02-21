Intel‘s health and life sciences unit and VMware will collaborate on a program that seeks to help global healthcare organizations identify strategies to increase their security postures and reduce threat risks.
VMware said Monday it will support Intel’s Healthcare Security Readiness Program through a complimentary service offering for healthcare information technology teams to gain insights into an organization’s risk mitigation capacity.
“Many breaches including ransomware and cybercrime hacking are opportunistic, often affecting healthcare organizations that are least prepared,” said Jennifer Esposito, general manager of global health and life sciences at Intel.
“Our goal is to empower our customers with the information they need to tighten their security controls and identify potential security blind spots in a way that is neither time nor cost intensive,” added Frank Nydam, vice president of VMware’s healthcare business.
The virtualization software developer will also offer a one-hour confidential engagement with a security assessor to evaluate an organization’s technical security priorities, safeguards, policies, incident response plans and disaster recovery capacity through the use of a healthcare security maturity model.
VMware noted that participating healthcare organizations will receive a report with a summary of the assessment findings that will include the maturity level, potential security gaps and a multi-year plan on how to boost infrastructure and security preparedness.
Intel, VMware Form Healthcare IT Security Partnership; Jennifer Esposito, Frank Nydam Comment
