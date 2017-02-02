Intelligent Software Solutions Offers Cybersecurity & Accreditation Services to Gov’t Contractors

Intelligent Software Solutions has begun to offer cybersecurity and accreditation services to companies that look to secure work under U.S. government contracts.
ISS said Wednesday its services include full assessment, road map and implementation support using a Risk Management Framework process.
David Coker, vice president for business informatics at ISS, said the company’s accreditation and authorization services for the government contracting sector are an extension of existing services with the military and government.
The company noted its C&A team is comprised of RMF accreditation specialists and cybersecurity professionals who support the certification of more than a dozen projects annually.
The team works to guide projects through certification processes such as RMF, Intelligence Community Directive 503, the Federal Information Security Management Act and the Defense Department‘s Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation.
ISS also offers consultation services to government customers through the General Services Administration‘s Schedule procurement vehicle.
