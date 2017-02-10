Iomaxis to Expand Footprint in Virginia With New Investment

Iomaxis plans to make a $3.8 million investment to expand its operations in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a news release published Thursday the company’s expansion will result in the creation of 555 jobs in the next three years and seeks to reflect the state’s workforce pipeline, business climate, access to the country’s capital and growing cybersecurity sector.
Iomaxis CEO Bob Burleson said the company seeks to leverage Virginia’s diverse workforce and business-friendly policies to expand and develop new technology platforms against cyber threats.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will provide funds and consulting services through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program to assist Iomaxis in its job creation efforts.
Iomaxis works to provide cybersecurity, communications, optimization, research and development and engineering support to commercial and government sectors and has operations in Virginia, Texas and California.
