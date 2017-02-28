Jeff Handy
Fulcrum has received a potential three-year, $2.7 million task order from the U.S. Special Operations Command for futures planning and synchronization services.
The task order was awarded under the SOCOM Wide Mission Support-A contract in support of J9 division’s FPS mission, the company said Feb. 1.
Fulcrum CEO Jeff Handy said the company is pleased to have been chosen by SOCOM to support the special operations forces’ national security mission.
The task order covers strategic and operational analysis, graphic support and logistics planning services.
Fulcrum Gets USSOCOM Futures Planning, Synchronization Support Order; Jeff Handy Comments
Jeff Handy
Fulcrum has received a potential three-year, $2.7 million task order from the U.S. Special Operations Command for futures planning and synchronization services.
The task order was awarded under the SOCOM Wide Mission Support-A contract in support of J9 division’s FPS mission, the company said Feb. 1.
Fulcrum CEO Jeff Handy said the company is pleased to have been chosen by SOCOM to support the special operations forces’ national security mission.
The task order covers strategic and operational analysis, graphic support and logistics planning services.