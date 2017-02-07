John Dancy: CSRA to Migrate Workload to Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

John Dancy
CSRA will transfer its workload to Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud platform under a three-year enterprise agreement between the two companies.
The deal also allows CSRA to use Microsoft’s Office 365 software platform for the cloud environment, CSRA said Monday.
John Dancy, chief information officer of CSRA, said the company aims to operate 70 percent of its applications in the cloud and expects to utilize the same data security measures the Defense Department uses for its workloads through the adoption of Microsoft’s cloud platform.
Dancy added that CSRA will leverage its partnership with Microsoft to continue to serve as a “customer zero” to test new technology platforms.
CSRA serves as a Gold partner in Microsoft’s partner network.
