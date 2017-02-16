Jim McCarthy
Jim McCarthy, chairman and chief strategy officer of KeyStone Solutions, will host and moderate an upcoming weekly television and internet program that will discuss issues relevant to government contracting in effort to “bridge the gap” between the public and private sectors.
McCarthy said in a statement issued Wednesday that The Bridge will serve to continue the work of the Government Contracting Weekly show that aired from 2012 to 2015.
AOC Key Solutions, a consulting firm and subsidiary of strategic acquisitions company KeyStone Solutions, created Government Contracting Weekly to help inform companies about govcon business opportunities, market trends, best practices and processes and drive communications between industry and government.
McCarthy, who is founder of AOC Key Solutions, also served as host of that show that originally aired Sundays on WUSA9.
The Bridge will launch in the spring.
KeyStone Solutions Chair Jim McCarthy to Host Upcoming Weekly GovCon Show
Jim McCarthy
Jim McCarthy, chairman and chief strategy officer of KeyStone Solutions, will host and moderate an upcoming weekly television and internet program that will discuss issues relevant to government contracting in effort to “bridge the gap” between the public and private sectors.
McCarthy said in a statement issued Wednesday that The Bridge will serve to continue the work of the Government Contracting Weekly show that aired from 2012 to 2015.
AOC Key Solutions, a consulting firm and subsidiary of strategic acquisitions company KeyStone Solutions, created Government Contracting Weekly to help inform companies about govcon business opportunities, market trends, best practices and processes and drive communications between industry and government.
McCarthy, who is founder of AOC Key Solutions, also served as host of that show that originally aired Sundays on WUSA9.
The Bridge will launch in the spring.