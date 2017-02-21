A joint venture between Lockheed Martin, Injaz National and Tecgrant has unveiled a robotic portable machine system designed to operate as a standalone tool or in conjunction with other production systems.
Exechon‘s XMini manufacturing device combines the articulated-arm robot dynamics with the accuracy of a rigid machine tool and uses parallel kinematics machining to automate manufacturing functions, Lockheed said Monday.
Kalle Neumann, Exechon CEO, said the company developed XMini in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to support international aerospace, automotive and defense markets.
Exechon also partnered with the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, Premier Composites, AAR and the Tawazun Economic Council to introduce technology platforms into the marketplace.
Lockheed will showcase the XMini system at the ongoing International Defense Exposition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.
Lockheed-Injaz-Tecgrant JV Debuts Portable Machine System for Automated Manufacturing
A joint venture between Lockheed Martin, Injaz National and Tecgrant has unveiled a robotic portable machine system designed to operate as a standalone tool or in conjunction with other production systems.
Exechon‘s XMini manufacturing device combines the articulated-arm robot dynamics with the accuracy of a rigid machine tool and uses parallel kinematics machining to automate manufacturing functions, Lockheed said Monday.
Kalle Neumann, Exechon CEO, said the company developed XMini in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to support international aerospace, automotive and defense markets.
Exechon also partnered with the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, Premier Composites, AAR and the Tawazun Economic Council to introduce technology platforms into the marketplace.
Lockheed will showcase the XMini system at the ongoing International Defense Exposition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.