DigitalGlobe has added three new companies to its roster of partners and customers that use the satellite imagery provider’s geospatial big data analytics platform.
Lockheed Martin, PrecisionHawk and Video Inform are among the companies that joined DigitalGlobe’s GBDX ecosystem or extended their commitments in the fourth quarter of 2016, DigitalGlobe said Tuesday.
Lockheed uses GBDX in an effort to create commercial offerings that will work to extract precision coordinates and create three dimensional maps on country and continent scales.
Video Inform seeks to integrate deep learning algorithms with other machine learning techniques to create a platform that will work to detect, interpret and classify objects of interest in satellite imagery.
PrecisionHawk aims to build a drone air-traffic control system that will integrate commercial and consumer drones in the U.S. airspace through GBDX’s satellite imagery.
GBDX contains DigitalGlobe’s 17-year, time-lapse image library that is hosted through Amazon Web Services‘ cloud platform.
DigitalGlobe offers GBDX for customers in various industries and domains such as business intelligence, scientific research, defense and intelligence, global development and humanitarian aid.
Lockheed, PrecisionHawk, Video Inform Adopt DigitalGlobe’s Geospatial Big Data Platform
